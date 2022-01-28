Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Orocobre has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Orocobre

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

