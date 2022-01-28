Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.