Oppenheimer Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

