Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

