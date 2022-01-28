Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,412 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

