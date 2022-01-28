Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Timken worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

