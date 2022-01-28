Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

NYSE:APTV opened at $132.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

