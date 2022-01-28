Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 142.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 49.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 52.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $96.74 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

