Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $395.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.07 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

