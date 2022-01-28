Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,557 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

