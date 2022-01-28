Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 15538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,336,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,516,000 after buying an additional 400,206 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

