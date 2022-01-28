Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

