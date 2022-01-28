Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.