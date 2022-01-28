Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPOF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

