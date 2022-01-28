OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

