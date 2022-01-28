OBIC Co.,Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $182.25 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

