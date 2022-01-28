Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 6.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 6.74 and last traded at 6.67. Approximately 189,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,490,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 18.96.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.22.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

