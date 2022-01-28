O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.10 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

