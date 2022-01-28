O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $387.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.