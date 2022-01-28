O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

