O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

