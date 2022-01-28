O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

