Novacoin Market Capitalization Hits $322,636.95 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $322,636.95 and approximately $850.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,204.65 or 0.99658067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00440891 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

