Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $373.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

