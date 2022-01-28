Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.