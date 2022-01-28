Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

