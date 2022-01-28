NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

