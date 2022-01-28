NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

