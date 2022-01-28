Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,854 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 6.7% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 15,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

