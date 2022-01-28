Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.76 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $15.76 million and $125,457.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00103225 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

