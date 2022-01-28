Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.53. Nielsen shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 61,930 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nielsen by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 683,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.