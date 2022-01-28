Niall Wass Acquires 2,640 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,792.23).

MOON stock opened at GBX 302.20 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.88. Moonpig Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.83.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.