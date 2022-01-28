NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

