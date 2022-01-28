NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Up 3.2% This Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $473,143.88 and $372.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,372.46 or 0.06414982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00105396 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

