NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.13

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 23166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 724,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

