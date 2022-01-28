NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

