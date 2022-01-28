NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,495,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 19,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.45 per share, with a total value of 265,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 301,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,194.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 13.93. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,494. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.