New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 723,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,237. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

