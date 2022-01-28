New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

