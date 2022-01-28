New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NYSE NEWR opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

