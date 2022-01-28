New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

EDU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

