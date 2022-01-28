Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $20.52 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

