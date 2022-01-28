NEST Protocol Trading Up 24.9% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004348 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

