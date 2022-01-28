Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli Acquires 200,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$87,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,299.10.

Shares of CVE NDA opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 47.99. The company has a market cap of C$49.96 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22.

Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

