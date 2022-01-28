Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $400.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $358.56. 44,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $369.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

