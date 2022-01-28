Needham & Company LLC Cuts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $25.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

RealReal stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. RealReal has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,258 shares of company stock worth $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

