Neblio 1-Day Volume Hits $180,638.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $9.78 million and $180,638.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,919,287 coins and its circulating supply is 18,613,307 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

