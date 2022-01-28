Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

