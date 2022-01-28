Nautilus, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.