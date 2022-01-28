Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Nautilus comprises approximately 0.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Nautilus worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

